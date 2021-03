Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 02:10 Hits: 1

The longtime president of the Republic of Congo is set for another five-year term after getting over 88% of the vote. The election day was marred by the death of his main opponent, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/republic-of-congo-president-sassou-nguesso-wins-by-landslide/a-56966344?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf