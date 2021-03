Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 03:11 Hits: 1

The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said.

