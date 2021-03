Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:24 Hits: 0

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said.

