Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 02:01 Hits: 0

NEW YORK: The United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union met virtually on Tuesday (Mar 23) to discuss relaunching their long-stalled effort to get Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate a two-state solution to their decades-old conflict. A brief statement from the four ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-palestine-talks-un-us-quartet-14477152