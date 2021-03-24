Lauren Boebert sends tots and pears to Boulder ... then sends email yelling 'HELL NO' to gun control

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 01:55 Hits: 3

It initially looked like Marjorie Taylor Greene was winning the race for “dumbest freshman Republican” in a runaway. But in the space of a few hours yesterday, the other QAnon congresswoman, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, found a way to close the gap.

Shortly after the horrific mass shooting in Boulder, Boebert took to both her official and personal Twitter feeds to offer up the usual thoughts and prayers—er, tots and pears.

First, the personal:

My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder. May God be with them. While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. March 22, 2021

Then, the official:

As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder, I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy. May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time. March 22, 2021

Her posts went over like a lead balloon on Twitter. The best response came from Kristopher Larsen, mayor of Nederland, a town southwest of Boulder.

@RepBoebert As an elected official who actually represents people in Boulder County let me tell you what you can do with your thoughts and prayers. #GunControlNow March 22, 2021

Lest you think Mayor Larsen and others were being too harsh, consider this is the same woman who publicly vowed to carry her Glock on the streets of Washington and in the Capitol. This is the woman who attended the virtual organizing meeting of the Natural Resources Committee with guns in the background. This is the woman who owns a restaurant in her Western Slope hometown where servers are encouraged to open carry.

And this is the woman who ended an ad calling for the Democrats to take down the Capitol fence with the audible sounds of a gunshot, another round being chambered, then another gunshot. Indeed, that ad is pinned to the top of her official Twitter profile.

But there’s even more evidence Boebert’s tots and pears were insincere as all hell. Just hours after the shooting, she sent a fundraising email full of pro-gun red meat. She reminded recipients that her stand on gun control isn’t just “no,” but “HELL NO!”

Former MSNBC and NPR reporter David Gura got a screenshot.

Two hours after today's shooting in Boulder began, Rep. Lauren Boebert's campaign sent her supporters an e-mail with this subject line: "I told Beto 'HELL NO' to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden." March 23, 2021

Here is the message in full, paid for by Lauren Boebert for Congress: pic.twitter.com/0bUSZE5C6G March 23, 2021

It’s baffling that not one person on Boebert’s campaign saw the news and concluded that maybe, just maybe this wasn’t the best message to send after a mass shooting.

Keep your tots and pears, Lauren. The victims of this horrific crime are unlikely to see much value in them.

