Missiles Strike U.S. Base in Syria

Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen on Tuesday reported that missiles of unknown origin were fired at the U.S. base, located next to the Koniko oil field in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

During this attack, several U.S. military personnel were wounded. However, Washington had not commented on the incident until the news was broadcast.

The U.S. Armed Forces together with the Kurdish-Arab militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces control territories in the north and northeast of the country in the provinces of Deir Ezzor, Al Hasaka, and Raqa.

These territories concentrate the largest amount of oil and gas fields in the region. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the U.S. presence, describing the occupation of its territory as an act of looting and banditry organized from Washington.

"There are frequent reports of attacks on the American military in northern Syria by groups of armed unknown detachments," Russia Daily recalled.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Syria denounces Israel's promotion of a terrorist war imposed on their country, stressing that over the past ten years Tel Aviv has not ceased to support extremist groups on Syrian soil and launch air strikes from Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/K99KaMgZjx March 19, 2021

