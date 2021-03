Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 21:11 Hits: 1

The biggest issue with a noninvasive test that expectant parents can use to determine whether a fetus has trisomy 21 is not the diagnostic procedure itself, but with what might follow it.

