Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 07:20 Hits: 1

The euro area will see a sharp rise in prices as a vaccine-led recovery gathers steam, but there are several reasons why the inflationary trends will be short-lived and are unlikely to spiral out of control.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-europe-should-not-worry-about-covid-fueled-inflation/a-56927926?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf