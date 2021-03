Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:26 Hits: 1

Myanmar's military rulers have said they will keep internet restrictions in place, and accused the media of fanning unrest. They acknowledged scores of deaths since the coup but blamed protesters for the violence.

