Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:01 Hits: 1

The UN has approved a resolution to uncover evidence of human rights abuses committed during Sri Lanka's civil war. The council also expressed serious concerns over discrimination against Muslims and other minorities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-rights-council-gives-green-light-to-investigate-sri-lanka-war-crimes/a-56961186?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf