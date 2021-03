Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:05 Hits: 1

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the transatlantic NATO military alliance and to share American plans on any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

