Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

BERLIN: Germany is poised to tighten a partial lockdown into April to halt an exponential spread of the coronavirus driven by variants. Europe's biggest economy had progressively begun easing restrictions, first reopening schools in late February, before allowing some shops to resume business in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-cases-germany-poised-tighten-curbs-april-14458974