Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 22:10 Hits: 0

Social media movements such as the Milk Tea Alliance are tapping into discontent on the decline of democracy and fears about the rise of China is part of this heady mix, says an ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Visiting Fellow.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/milk-tea-alliance-protests-southeast-asia-china-14444898