Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 17:37 Hits: 0

U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys to Mexico and Guatemala on Monday for migration talks as he struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-sends-envoys-to-mexico--guatemala-asking-help-on-migrant-flow-14466462