Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 01:10 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: New US Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade on Monday (Mar 22) in her first calls as the top US trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Starting her first full week on the job, Tai ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-trade-representative-katherine-tai-first-talks-wto-uk-china-14468068