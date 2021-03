Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 02:20 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: Children who are 10 and younger produce more antibodies in response to coronavirus infection than adolescents and adults, a study showed on Monday (Mar 22). The authors of the paper, which appeared in JAMA Network Open, said the finding helped illuminate why children are less ...

