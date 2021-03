Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:03 Hits: 0

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Britons will remember the more than 126,000 people who have lost their lives to the virus, a toll few could have imagined in March 2020.

