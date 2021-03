Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:29 Hits: 0

DEL RIO, Texas: USÂ officials are trying to drive home an increasingly emphatic message to the growing number of mostly Central American asylum seekers crossing the US-Mexico border every day: "Do not come. The border is closed." The reality on the ground is less clear. While the United States is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-mexico-border-policies-migrant-asylum-families-joe-biden-14472156