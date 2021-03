Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:22 Hits: 5

Colorado police on Tuesday said a 21-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of murder, a day after a mass shooting at a grocery store in the city of Boulder.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/suspect-charged-as-colorado-shooting-sparks-calls-for-gun-14473946