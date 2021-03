Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:47 Hits: 5

AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after US health officials said the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-to-publish-full-covid-19-vaccine-trial-data-after-us-14473742