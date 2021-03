Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 18:55 Hits: 6

The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on Tuesday (Mar 23).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/divert-military-expenses-to-improve-health-and-fight-poverty--vatican-says-14474874