Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 15:55 Hits: 0

Myanmar’s military junta accused ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption in an effort to discredit her. The military also said they are justified in their crackdown because demonstrators were violent.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0323/Myanmar-junta-justifies-crackdown-accuses-Suu-Kyi-of-graft?icid=rss