Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 11:20 Hits: 0

The European Union survived a decade of convulsions before the pandemic in the best way possible: by deepening its integration. By responding to the COVID-19 crisis in the same way, the bloc can emerge stronger, rather than merely demonstrating resilience.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-union-beyond-covid19-resilience-to-antifragility-by-javier-solana-2021-03