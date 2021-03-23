The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Migrants resume route through Panama's dangerous Darien jungle as borders reopen

Migrants resume route through Panama's dangerous Darien jungle as borders reopen Migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, Africa and Asia who want to reach the US recently found themselves stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Panama has reopened its borders and the new US President Joe Biden appears more sensitive to their cause, so the migrants have started moving again. But the journey to the US is long and treacherous. They first have to cross the thick and swampy Darien jungle, on the border between Colombia and Panama. Hundreds arrive every day at Bajo Chiquito, a poor village in Panama three hours by boat from the closest road. Our correspondents report.

