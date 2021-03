Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 15:10 Hits: 7

A painting by the British street artist Banksy sold for a record £16.75 million ($23.1 million, 19.4 million euros) on Tuesday, with proceeds going to the state-run (NHS) health service.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210323-banksy-artwork-honouring-british-health-workers-fetches-a-record-%E2%82%AC19-4-million