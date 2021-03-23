Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 15:58 Hits: 7

After a diplomatic incident that began on social media, France's foreign ministry summoned China's envoy to Paris on Monday over a flurry of "unacceptable" insults the embassy levied against a French academic on Twitter. China specialist Antoine Bondaz, who had not been sparing in his criticism of Beijing online, landed in the Chinese embassy's social media cross-hairs after tweeting about Taiwan. Bondaz was called a "small-time thug", an "ideological troll" and a "crazed hyena". FRANCE 24 spoke with the researcher about the unprecedented incident.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210323-wolf-warriors-and-a-crazed-hyena-french-researcher-not-intimidated-after-clash-with-china-envoy