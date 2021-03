Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:50 Hits: 9

The global response to the coronavirus pandemic, for all its flaws, has yielded impressive results by ignoring traditional bureaucratic and sectoral silos. That should spur us to raise our ambitions for global public health, with an emphasis on universal, equitable, and affordable access to quality care.

