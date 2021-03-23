Data privacy: China defines for the first time ‘necessary’ information that apps can collect, closing ‘bundled consent’ loophole

Category: World Hits: 8Users of livestreaming, short video, news, browser and utility apps can access basic services on these platforms without providing personal information. The new rules come as China seeks to expand the internet industry’s role in economic growth, while providing more protection for consumers’ personal data. Read full story
