Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 07:35 Hits: 8

In a show of unity, the foreign ministers of China and Russia have met to condemn Western sanctions against them over human rights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-russia-accuse-us-of-interference-with-sanctions/a-56957232?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf