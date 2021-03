Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 07:38 Hits: 7

Coronavirus vaccine information from AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of test results, a US regulator has said. The vaccine has been dogged with doubts about possible side effects.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-data-possibly-outdated-us-regulator-says/a-56957411?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf