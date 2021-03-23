Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 08:02 Hits: 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first stormed to power a quarter of a century ago and has since refashioned Israeli politics with the help of Republican strategists from the United States. In power continuously since 2009, Israel's longest-serving leader is seeking a record sixth term in Tuesday’s election, the fourth such vote in just two years.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210323-bibi-whisperers-republican-strategists-bolster-netanyahu-s-grip-on-israeli-politics