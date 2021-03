Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 21:28 Hits: 1

China's response to Western sanctions is "unacceptable and will have consequences" said the EU parliament speaker amid the Uyghur row.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/top-european-officials-slam-china-s-response-to-sanctions/a-56956045?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf