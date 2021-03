Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 22:54 Hits: 1

German scholars say the Catholic Church's stance welcoming gays but refusing to bless same-sex unions is "paternalistic" and "discriminating" against homosexuals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-theologians-blast-vatican-same-sex-union-stance/a-56956166?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf