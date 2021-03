Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 23:28 Hits: 1

Police have said at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the city of Boulder. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colorado-supermarket-shooting-leaves-10-dead/a-56956331?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf