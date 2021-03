Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 04:52 Hits: 3

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for an increase in the number of women joining politics, as his government faces yet another allegation of sexual misconduct.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-pm-wants-more-women-in-politics-amid-sex-scandal/a-56956910?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf