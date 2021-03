Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:02 Hits: 1

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.

