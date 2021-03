Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 05:14 Hits: 3

Israelis began voting on Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political survival in a fourth election in two years, with the veteran leader hoping his role in a rapid COVID-19 vaccine campaign will win him another term. Opinion polls show the race too close to call.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210323-israelis-head-to-the-polls-voting-on-netanyahu-for-the-fourth-time-in-two-years