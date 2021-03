Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 06:55 Hits: 3

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a European charm offensive on his first official trip to Brussels on Tuesday, looking to rebuild ties with NATO allies and the EU.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210323-us-secretary-of-state-blinken-heads-to-europe-to-mend-ties-with-eu-nato-allies