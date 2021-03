Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 06:28 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman and his son have failed in their appeal at the High Court to set aside their conviction and sentence in a corruption case involving more than RM600,000. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/23/ex-rural-ministry-sec-gen-son-fail-in-bid-to-set-aside-conviction-in-graft-case