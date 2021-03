Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 06:52 Hits: 3

IPOH: Photovoltaic solar panels will be installed at the Urban Transformation Centre here as part of the effort to make Ipoh a smart city. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/23/solar-panels-to-be-installed-at-ipoh-utc-as-part-of-its-smart-city-initiative