TikTok creator ByteDance snaps up the maker of the biggest mobile game in South-East Asia, putting on an eSports collision course with Tencent ByteDance is acquiring Moonton Technology for an undisclosed amount amid an ongoing lawsuit with Tencent, which alleges intellectual property infringement. Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the biggest mobile games in South-East Asia, where Tencent has struggled to make headway with Honour Of Kings. Read full story

