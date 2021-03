Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 0

When the Tesla chief comes up with bad jokes, they don’t end up in the bin, says the Financial Times’ Henry Mance.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/elon-musk-tesla-bitcoin-technoking-shares-investor-zach-kirkhorn-14463440