Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 20:58 Hits: 0

Colonialism fuels the conflict within a Black American woman, whose wealthy Italian husband sets up a resort on an impoverished African island.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0322/Red-Island-House-probes-uncomfortable-collisions-of-class-race?icid=rss