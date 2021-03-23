April 1 deadline: Want to thank first-time voters who helped us win in Georgia Virginia?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 1

Voting rights are under attack by Republicans all across the country—especially in states like Georgia, where first-time Democratic voters were the margin of victory.

And now there is something you can do to help urge these voters to hang in there and remind them how crucial they were in the last election and what the stakes are going forward.

Click to volunteer with Vote Forward, writing thank you letters to first-time voters in Georgia and Virginia for casting their ballots last year and asking them to cast ballots in elections this year. Virginia has a governor's race and Atlanta has a mayor's race.

Can't volunteer right now? Chip in $3 to help Daily Kos get out the Democratic vote in the next election and beyond. We need to start this work now.

Thanks to a huge turnout of first-time Democratic voters in the last election (especially youth and people of color), Joe Biden was elected president and the U.S. Senate is now in Democratic hands. We could not have passed the historic COVID-19 relief measure without these voters.

Republicans are scared, which is why they are pushing 250 voter suppression laws at the state level—and doing all they can to stop Congress from passing comprehensive voting rights legislation. Now, more than ever, we need to urge voters to keep casting their ballots.

Vote Forward is an innovative program where volunteers write heartfelt, personalized letters to irregular, Democratic-leaning voters in swing states who need that extra "nudge" to cast a ballot. You volunteer on your own time, write the letters, and then mail them on a send date.

Daily Kos played a crucial role in 2018, the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 Georgia runoff to the success of this program. It is literally the most popular get-out-the-vote activity our community has ever been involved in. Now in an off-year, Vote Forward is doing experiments like this to be more successful.

Virginia and Georgia are both historically red states that have trended blue in recent years, thanks to growing voter participation from youth and people of color. And both states have local "off-year" elections in 2021, which is why Vote Forward is targeting them. We need you to thank these first-time voters for casting their ballots, and urge them to please do it again.

April 1 is the deadline to send thousands of letters to first-time voters in Georgia and Virginia. Click here to volunteer to write these letters, and help make a huge impact.

Can't volunteer right now? Chip in $3 to help Daily Kos get out the Democratic vote in the next election and beyond. We need to start this work now.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022300