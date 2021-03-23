The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Sedition regains corporate sponsors; Rep. Tom Reed won't run again

Category: World Hits: 1

In today's news, the House hears arguments for Washington, D.C., statehood, a House Republican announced he would no longer run for reelection after accusations of sexual assault, and some corporate promises to distance themselves from politicians who voted to overturn election results are turning out to have some big, big loopholes.

Here's what you may have missed:

Corporate PACs like Intel, AT&T, and Cigna jump back on the GOP sedition train

New York Republican announces retirement from Congress after being accused of sexual harassment

Washington, D.C., statehood gets a hearing in the House

Sedition charges in the offing for perpetrators of Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol

Biden's next big plan to save the country once again jeopardized by the filibuster

From the community:

Care of a dying patient: Withdrawal of life support

There's a new nova in the sky, and it's brightening

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022329

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version