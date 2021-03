Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 12:05 Hits: 2

Israelis are set to vote for the fourth time in two years. Benjamin Netanyahu just barely formed a government after the last three votes, but the prime minister is betting on his much-admired vaccine drive for the win.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-benjamin-netanyahu-faces-election-decision-day/a-56943128?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf