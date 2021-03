Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:29 Hits: 8

A sprawling fire has devastated a Cox's Bazar camp where Rohingya Muslims live. Humanitarian groups fear it might strip hundreds of thousands of refugees of shelter.

