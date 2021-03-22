The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thousands of revellers flout Covid-19 restrictions to attend Marseille carnival

Thousands of revellers flout Covid-19 restrictions to attend Marseille carnival Authorities in the French city of Marseille have expressed outrage after some 6,000 people gathered for an unauthorised carnival to celebrate the first day of spring. Many of the revellers at the #LaPlaine carnival were not wearing masks, and security forces made several arrests for damage to property while others were fined for flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210322-thousands-of-revellers-flout-covid-19-restrictions-to-attend-marseille-carnival

