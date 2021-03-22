The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A decade after the Arab Spring, Libyans still struggle

Category: World Hits: 2

A decade after the Arab Spring, Libyans still struggle It's been 10 years since the start of the uprising which ousted Libya’s longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. But the uprising quickly turned into a civil war, leaving the country divided between east and west, and in the hands of armed groups, some of whom still refuse to give up their weapons. Many Libyans are traumatised, tired, and struggling to make ends meet. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210322-a-decade-after-the-arab-spring-libyans-still-struggle

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version