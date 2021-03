Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:02 Hits: 2

The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, to which Beijing responded by blacklisting Europeans in a rare escalation of diplomatic tensions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210322-china-eu-impose-tit-for-tat-sanctions-over-human-rights-abuses